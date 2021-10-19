Amazon Great Indian Sale: Noise ColorFit Pulse with SPo2 monitoring goes on sale for Rs 1,999

Amazon Great Indian sale went live on October 3 and will conclude on November 3. Although the sale is nearing its end, Amazon is still offering deals across categories and price points. If you have missed buying anything during the initial days of the sale, Amazon is offering deals and discounts across categories including smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and more. Additionally, buyers can avail of bank discounts on selected products along with coupons and cash backs.

Some of the smartwatches brands including Noise, Fire, Boat have slashed the prices of their smartwatches during the Amazon sale. One such deal is available on the Noise Pulse smartwatch, which was only launched a couple of days ago. The Noise Pulse is being offered on Amazon for Rs 1999 during the Amazon sale. The smartwatch, which was launched a couple of days ago for Rs 2499. It is available in six colours. It is one of the cheapest smartwatches available in the market right now.

Noise Pulse features a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The watch can be paired with Noisefit app, which also lets users to choose from 60+ watch faces.The watch also comes with eight sports modes including indoor running, trekking, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, yoga and others. The watch can monitor your blood oxygen (Spo2 levels), real-time heart rate, and provide a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality such as deep sleep, light sleep and wake-up time. The watch features a square-shaped dial with a silicone strap.

Not just the Pulse, Amazon is selling the Noise ColorFit Ultra, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 at discounted rates. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3, which was launched in India, a couple of months ago for Rs 3999 but during the Amazon sale, the smartwatch is being sold for Rs 3,299. Additionally, buyers can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on Citibank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. The watch is offered in colors including Jet Black, Rose Pink, Smoke Grey, Jet Blue, Smoke Green, and Rose Red.