Amazon Great Indian Sale: TCL TV 55C815 with QLED screen goes on sale with over Rs 1 lakh discount

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is currently underway. The American e-commerce giant is offering some great deals and discounts across categories including smart TVs. Do you want to enjoy a better visual experience with a more vivid and life-like picture? QLED TVs offer some of the best picture clarity available.

QLED TVs are slim, easy to set up, and provide a much more immersive movie or sports viewing experience. Whether you are considering buying a new TV for watching news or TV series here is a great deal from Amazon that we think is not worth missing.

The TCL TV 55C815 is currently available for Rs. 59,999, down from its previous price of Rs. 1,89,999. It is a 55 inch 4K UHD smart TV with a nano cell display that delivers superior picture quality with enhanced RGB colours. The advanced image 4K UHD processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. TCL 4K QLED TV reproduces in stunning detail all shades of light, natural colors for a truly immersive viewing experience via 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

The TV supports most HDR formats allowing you to be immersed in cinematic images. It is fitted with Dolby Vision & Atmos that transforms your home into an entertainment powerhouse with cinematic HDR imaging and sound. It has 4 HDMI connection ports and 3 USB ports. It has 40W built-in speakers with AI sound and acoustic tuning. The TCL TV 55C815 has 2GB RAM which allows it to run multiple apps without compromising on performance. It has 16GB of internal memory storage for installing all the apps you will need.

Through the use of artificial intelligence technology, it significantly increases the human eye perception, contrast, brightness, colour, clarity and gives much more visibility to pictures. With C815 TCL Android TV, you can have instant access to a world of Google entertainment. That offers Android Gaming, Movies, TV shows, cartoons, and sports to enjoy with your family. Also, with millions of songs for any mood any time and occasion.

This Android TV is powered by Android 9.0 and offers a new world of movies, shows, and games from Google Play, YouTube, and other apps.