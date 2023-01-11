Amazon Great Republic Day sale date confirmed, iPhone 13, OnePlus 10T and more to be on discount

Amazon has announced the Great Republic Day sale date. The sale will begin on January 16 for Prime users, while everyone else will get access to discount offers on January 17. The sale will continue until January 20. For the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the e-commerce platform has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer additional discounts.

During the Republic Day sale, Amazon will be offering big discounts on phones from Apple, OnePlus, Redmi, Poco, Samsung and many others. In addition to the flat discount offer, customers with SBI credit card can get 10 per cent instant discount. The offer is also applicable on EMI transactions made through the SBI card.

While Amazon hasn't revealed the exact deals, the teaser hints that Apple iPhones including the iPhone 13 and also the iPhone 14 will be up for sale at discount during the sale. Amazon will also offer massive discounts on phones from OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, Xiaomi, and many other brands. As said, specific discount details have not been revealed yet. The platform has revealed that smartphones during the sale will be discounted by up to 40 per cent. Some of the models that will see massive price drops include – the OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iQOO Neo 6, Redmi Note 11, and a few others.

In addition to smartphones, Amazon will also offer discounts on laptops, headphones, and many other electronic products. The e-commerce giant revealed that it will offer up to 40 per cent discount on laptops and 75 per cent on smartwatches or a fitness band category. In addition, headphones and neckbands are also expected to be discounted by 75 per cent, while speakers will see a price drop of 65 per cent. Amazon will also offer discounts on large appliances, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers.

In addition to flat discounts and bank offers, Amazon during the Great Republic Day sale will provide exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and a free screen replacement for some devices.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also hosting Big Saving Days sale starting from January 15 to January 20. During the sale, the platform teased that flagship smartphones from across brands including Samsung, Apple, Google and many others, will see massive price drops. Even Samsung foldable phones will get discounted during the Flipkart sale.