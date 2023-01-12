Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals revealed: iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord 2T, Redmi 11 Prime to get discounted

Amazon Great Republic Day sale date has been revised and the e-commerce giant will now run its latest 2023 sale a little early. The upcoming Amazon sale event will now start on January 15 and it will last until January 20. The company was previously planning to host the sale on January 17. The reason behind the change in date is officially unknown.

There are chances that it might want to host Amazon Great Republic Day sale at the same time when Flipkart is running its Big Saving Days sale. The latter will also kick off on the above-mentioned date. People who have Amazon Prime membership will be able to access the sale a day early, which basically means on January 14.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has hinted at some of the smartphone deals that will be available during Great Republic Day sale. The teaser page of the sale revealed that the iPhone 13 will be getting a big price cut. This will be the "biggest deal of the sale," as per the details revealed by Amazon. While Apple has announced the new iPhone 14 series, people are still interested in buying the iPhone 13 because both phones have the same specifications but are available at different prices.

People who are interested in buying the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G should wait for a few more days because it will receive a discount during Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M13, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 50m and Redmi 11 Prime 5G will also get a massive discount, according to the teasers.

Amazon is also promising to offer 5G phones starting at Rs 10,999 in India. Some of the budget 5G phones in India right now are the Samsung Galaxy M13, Poco M4, iQOO Z6 Lite and more. There will also be a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. The prices of these devices are yet to be revealed by Amazon, but customers at least know if their desired phone will be on sale.

It has revealed the price for the Oppo phones. The Oppo F21s Pro 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 23,499, whereas the Oppo F21s Pro for Rs 19,999. The Oppo A74 price will effectively drop to Rs 14,240. All these deals will be based on bank offers and some discount. The teaser page shows that there will be a 10 percent discount on SBI bank cards.