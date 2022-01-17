Amazon Great Republic Day sale: iQOO phones on sale with up to Rs 8,000 discount and additional offers

As Amazon India kickstarts its Great Republic Day sale, several offers on iQOO smartphones are now live on the e-commerce website. These range from upfront discounts to exchange offers, bank offers and more such deals on the whole range of iQOO phones in India.

Since the discounts are available on the entire iQOO portfolio, those interested can purchase the iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z5 as well as iQOO Z3 at a discounted rate during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The four-day sale will offer discounts on the iQOO phones till January 20, 2022.

Here is a look at all the offers that can be availed on the smartphones.

iQOO 7 Legend: Starting with the flagship product of the company, the iQOO 7 Legend is on sale for a discounted price of Rs 36,990 during the sale, down from its original price of Rs 39,990. In addition, a Rs 3,000 discount coupon from Amazon brings this price down to Rs 33,990 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB model of the phone.

There are other offers too. The best among the bank offers can further bring a Rs 2,000 saving to SBI credit card users. An exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 is also valid on the phone, while buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options. A bundled offer includes a 6-month free screen replacement for prime customers.

iQOO 7: The regular version of the phone, the iQOO 7 is retailing for a discounted price of Rs 29,990, a Rs 2,000 saving on its regular price of Rs 31,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. An Amazon discount coupon further brings this down by Rs 3,000, effectively bringing the price of the iQOO 7 to Rs 26,990 during the sale.

All other offers remain the same for the phone as on the iQOO 7 Legend.

iQOO Z5: iQOO's mid-range offering, the iQOO Z5 is retailing for its usual price of Rs 23,990 during the sale. The Amazon discount code, however, cuts this by Rs 2,000, while another Rs 2,000 off for SBI credit card holders brings this down to Rs 19,990. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,000 available on the device. No cost EMIs and bundled offers of the free screen replacement are also up for grabs.

iQOO Z3: The most affordable offering from the house of iQOO, the iQOO Z3 will see an upfront discount of Rs 2,000 on its usual price of Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage option. There is another Rs 2,000 off through the Amazon discount code, while the bank offer is limited to Rs 1250 for SBI credit cardholders. This brings its cost to an effective total of Rs 14,740 for the base variant.