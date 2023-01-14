Amazon Great Republic Day sale now live for Prime members: Don’t miss deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R

Amazon Great Republic Day sale has gone live for Prime members. Amazon is back with tons of discounts and deals across categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Additionally, buyers will also get additional bank offers. SBI bank card holders can get a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and credit EMI; no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit Cards.

Here are some of the best deals on select smartphones that you should not miss.

— The iPhone 13 is down to Rs 59,999 on Amazon. The price is down from Rs 65,900. To further sweeten the deals, buyers can get up to Rs 18,000 in exchange of their old phones. SBI bank card holders is offering 10 per cent instant cashback on the smartphone.The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

— OnePlus 10R, the mid-range phone by OnePlus, is being sold for Rs. 29,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can also get up to Rs 18,000 in exchange of their old phone. The OnePlus 10R is powered by a 5nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which has been specially custom-tuned for the phone. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen is flat and comes with thin bezels around it. The phone also has a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

— iQOO Neo 6, yet another powerful mid-ranger by iQOO has received a price cut on Amazon. The device is now selling for Rs 27,999 on Amazon. SBI card holders can get an instant discount of 10 per cent on the Neo 6. Along with this, buyers can trade in their old phones and get up to Rs 18,000 in return. iQOO Neo features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also equipped0 with Extended RAM 2.0. It comes with 4G Extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB.