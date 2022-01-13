Amazon Great Republic Day sale starts January 17: All mobile offers teased

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is all set to go live on January 17. The Republic Day sale will be live until January 22, 2022. Prime members will get early access to the sale from 12 midnight on January 16. Amazon sale would provide deals and discounts on plethora of products in categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty essentials, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more.

Amazon will also provide bank discounts to buyers during the sale. Buyers can save more by getting 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Along with the bank discounts, buyers can also get up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange. For the unversed, customers can shop on Amazon in 8 Indian languages including Marathi, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam in addition to English. Customers can also use their voice to shop in English and in Hind and can also walk in to the nearest Amazon Easy store to avail assisted shopping experience.

Although there are deals and discounts on almost every category, we have handpicked the deals on the mobiles revealed by Amazon. Popular brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple and others will get massive discount.

— Redmi Note 10S, which is originally priced at Rs 16,999 will be sold at a discounted rate. Amazon is yet to reveal the exact offer.

— OnePlus Nord 2 5G will also be available at discounted rate.

—Redmi 9A Sport with 5000mAh battery will also be sold at a discounted price.

—Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6000mAh will cost lesser than its original price of Rs 12,999 during the Amazon sale.

— Other phones that will be available at discounted prices include the Redmi Note11G, Tecno Spark 8T, IQ00 Z5 5G, Redmi 10 Prime, OnePlus 9R and more. The story will be updated once Amazon shares the exact price of the devices after discount.

Apart from smartphones, electronic appliances of popular brands including HP, LG, Lenovo, Mi, JBL, BoAt, Sony, Samsung, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm will also be available at the discounted rates.