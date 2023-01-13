Amazon Great Republic Day sale to go live on January 15: Top deals on iPhones, OnePlus phones revealed 

Amazon is back with its second biggest sale of the year, the Great Republic Day sale. The Great Republic Day sale will go live on January 15 and will last until January 20. During the five-day sale, Amazon will offer irresistible deals across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, grocery, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Buyers can get avail using their eligible bank cards. For instance, buyers can get 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit Cards. Additionally, customers can get a chance to win up to Rs 5,000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments like sending money, paying bills and more to unlock exciting shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Let us take a look at the top deals on Amazon during the Great Republic Day sale.

– Amazon has revealed that the newly launched smartphones such as Redmi Note 12 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung M04, Tecno Phantom X2 and X2 Pro will be available on exciting offers during the Republic day sale.



– People looking to buy an iPhone 13 can get the device for as low as Rs 50,000. The device is available at a starting price of Rs 57,900.



– Amazon is also offering discounts on the entry level phones, including the Redmi A1, which will be available starting Rs 5,399 and Lava Blaze 5G will be available starting Rs 9,999



– Apart from the iPhones, buyers can also get deals on OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at starting prices of Rs 29,999 and Rs 55,999 respectively, which includes instant bank discount on SBI credit cards. OnePlus 10T 5G, on the other hand, will be available starting Rs 44,999 including Rs 5,000 bank cashback offer with additional exchange offers of up to INR 5,000 on select devices. Customers can now avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI.



– The Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at Rs 15,49, the Redmi 11 prime 5G will be selling at Rs 11,999 and the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro can be purchased at Rs 54,999. Get free earphones worth Rs 899 with select Xiaomi models



— The iQOO 11 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 54,999, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G starting at Rs 11249 and the iQOO Neo 6 5G can be bought at Rs 24,999 including bank offers





