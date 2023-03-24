Amazon head HR rejects petition against new return to office policy, tells employees work from office has long term benefits

After announcing the second round of layoffs, Amazon is now preparing to call its employees back to the office. In a recent notification, the Seattle-based tech giant released the return to the office (RTO) mandate to all its employees in order to foster a sense of collaboration and innovation that is difficult to achieve in a remote working environment. However, not all employees want to return to the office and, for the same reason, a petition was signed by employees against the recent RTO mandate.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in his recent notification to employees, asked everyone to prepare to come back to the office and work. According to Jassy, being in the office allows employees to collaborate and innovate in a more natural and spontaneous way, which is essential for Amazon's culture of invention. "These are just a few examples, but they're important ones with respect to our overriding priority to deliver for customers and the business. And ultimately, they've led us to conclude that we should go back to being in the office together the majority of the time (at least three days per week). We made this decision at a s-team meeting earlier this week, and for a number of reasons (including the adjustments I know will be required for some of our employees), I wanted to share with you as early as I could even though we haven't worked out all the execution details yet," Jassey wrote in his note to employees.

However, not all the employees agree with the decision to come back to the office. The recent RTO mandate was released just after the announcement of a second round of layoffs, leading to an internal uproar. According to Insider, more than 30,000 employees joined a new Slack channel named "remote advocacy" to criticise the changes and even signed a petition.

In the petition, the Amazonians argued against the RTO mandate and cited research mentioning the benefits of working from home including improved productivity, recruitment, work/life balance, inclusion efforts and reduced corporate expenses.

The petition, however, was formally declined by Amazon Senior Vice President HR Beth Galetti. According to a message obtained by Insider, Galetti informed the petitioners that the company plans to push forward with its RTO plan, which mandates that most corporate employees must physically report to the office three times a week starting in May.

In her reply, Galetti wrote," As mentioned in Andy's update, the guiding principle used in our decision making was to prioritise what would enable us to make our customers' lives better and easier every day, and relentlessly invent to do so. Given the large size of our workforce and our wide range of businesses and customers, we recognize this transition may take time, but we are confident it will result in long-term benefits to increasing our ability to deliver for our customers, bolstering our culture, and growing and developing employees."

She further assured the employees that the company will take the safety and well-being of the employees on priority and assured that the HR team is there to help anyone who faces any sought of discrimination, harassment or problems at the workplace.

Not just Amazon, but reports are surfacing that other tech giants too are now planning to call back employees in the office. Earlier, Twitter removed the WFH option, now Apple is also reportedly planning to release the RTO mandate. After layoffs, this might be another plan of tech gnats to reduce costs and manage teams effectively amid difficult times.



