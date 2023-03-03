Amazon Holi sale: Big discount on AirPods, Jabra Elite 5, Oppo Enco X2, and more

Amazon is offering big discounts on several wireless earphones, as part of their Holi celebration. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on AirPods, OnePlus Buds Pro, Jabra Elite 5 and other TWS earphones. If you have been looking for a good set of wireless earbuds at an accessible price, then this is probably the best time to buy one.

Amazon Holi sale: Discount on AirPods, Jabra Elite 5, Oppo Enco X2, and more

The second-generation AirPods can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 11,990. Apple originally announced it with a price tag of Rs 14,900. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,910 on Amazon. Those who want more affordable wireless earbuds can consider buying the Oppo Enco X2, which can offer you very good sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for calls. It was launched in the country for Rs 10,999 and Amazon is currently selling it at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

The Jabra Elite 5, which was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,999, is currently being offered for Rs 10,999 via Amazon as part of its Holi sale. So, one is getting a discount of Rs 4,000 on this. The Jabra earbuds are capable of offering balanced sound quality and good battery life. People who like listening to very bass-heavy tracks should look elsewhere.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is selling with a price tag of Rs 9,990 via the company's official website – OnePlus.in. This is the original price of the audio product, but the brand is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI bank credit card. It is worth noting that the new version – OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – offers much better sound quality with a dual driver setup and ANC works slightly better than its predecessor. But, there is no discount on the latest model and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones will cost you Rs 11,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also a pretty good option and it is available at a lower price too. The Buds 2 are on sale at a discounted price of Rs 5,999, down from its original retail price of Rs 10,999. It can last for one or two days, depending on your usage pattern. There is also ANC support and the sound is balanced and the bass isn't overpowered, which makes for a good listening experience.