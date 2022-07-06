Amazon India announces Prime Day sale date: Here is what to expect

It is that time of the year when you can finally think of buying that flagship phone you have been eyeing for ages. That is because Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day sale. The e-commerce website confirmed that an Amazon Prime Day sale would take place between July 23 and July 24 in India. Amazon will offer tons of deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, fashion & beauty, groceries, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen, furniture for everyday essentials, and more.

Before you get too excited about the Prime Day sale, you need to know that the Prime Day sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon hosts a Prime Day sale every year to attract new subscribers. Apart from providing access to the streaming platform, Prime Day members also get special discounts, faster delivery and other benefits.

Talking about the Prime Day sale, Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Fulfillment Experience, Amazon India said: "Our sixth Prime Day in India is bigger, better, and packed with an unmatched shopping and entertainment experience for all our Prime members. We are humbled by the fabulous response and strong support of our existing Prime members till date, and I am confident that they will discover joy across exciting deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment during this Prime day. It has been our constant effort to bring value and convenience to our customers and we also see this as an opportunity to serve and welcome new customers to our Prime family."

Here is what you can expect from the Amazon Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale will start at 12:00 AM on July 23 until 11:59 PM on July 24.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, more than 30,000 new product launches from over 400 top brands from top Indian & global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Max, Asics, Fastrack, Tresemme, Mamaearth, Surf Excel, Dabur, Colgate, Whirlpool, IFB and more available in India - first to Prime members



Prime subscribers will get access to unmatched deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty, and more.

Amazon will be offering exclusive deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices this Prime Day. The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 55 per cent off.