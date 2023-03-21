Amazon India employee fired after 9 months of joining, says losing first job so soon is disappointing

Amazon made headlines on Monday after the tech giant announced another round of large-scale layoffs. The company will be firing 9,000 more employees globally, after announcing 18,000 layoffs in January this year. The tech sector is going through an upheaval with such huge companies announcing layoffs on a large scale. Various employees have come forward to share their stories on LinkedIn and are expressing their emotions about the whole scenario.

Amazon employee says it's disappointing to lose first job

One such ex-Amazon employee is Hardik Khurana, who had been working for Amazon since July 2022 as a Software Development Engineer. This was Hadik's first job and he is disappointed that it is coming to an abrupt end, so soon.

His post on LinkedIn reads, "Due to recent Amazon layoffs my role as a Software Development Engineer was impacted. Today is officially my last working day. Although it's disappointing that my first job ended so soon, I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such incredible colleagues and manager who supported me and helped me develop new skills. I also met many amazing people during my time at Amazon who are now helping me through these unfavorable circumstances.

"As a highly motivated software engineer, I'm eager to explore new opportunities where I can contribute my expertise and skills. If you or someone you know is hiring software engineer, I would appreciate any support and leads."

Amazon CEO's note on layoffs

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in a blog post, announced the company's decision to let go of another 9,000 employees, mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch departments.

"As we've just concluded the second phase of our operating plan ("OP2") this past week, I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks-mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," the post read.

Elaborating further on why the company is announcing mass layoffs again, Jassy wrote that the company has decided to be more 'streamlined' when it comes to its costs and number of employees.

He wrote, "As part of our annual planning process, leaders across the company work with their teams to decide what investments they want to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole."