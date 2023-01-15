Amazon India employee says people are crying in the office amidst layoffs, describes negative atmosphere

A couple of days back, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed reports of yet another round of layoffs at the company. The tech giant will be letting go of more than 18,000 employees from various countries, including India as well. As per previous reports, over 1000 Indian employees could be shown the exit door by the company. As layoffs began at Amazon, an employee described the gloomy environment at the company at one of its Indian offices, revealing that people can be heard 'crying and breaking down in the office'.

Amazon begins layoffs

The post was published on Grapevine, a community app for Indian professionals, by an employee writing under a pseudo name. The post said, "About 75 per cent of my team is gone. Although I'm in the remaining 25 per cent, I don't feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office."

Sources close to India Today Tech had earlier revealed that the layoffs are happening across multiple departments and have hit Bengaluru, Gurugram, and other offices. The teams that are most impacted are the ones with losses. Both newcomers and experienced employees are being told to exit.

Amazon CEO's official blog post

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had written in an official blog post that the firm had hired people 'rapidly over the last several years' and that this year's review had been more 'difficult due to the uncertain economy'.

Announcing the company's plan to layoff over 18,000 employees, he added, "We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," Jassy wrote in the blogpost. As some relief to impacted employees, Jassy promised to offer severance pay, health benefits, and other necessary support to impacted employees. "S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted. We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support."

Employees all across the globe are facing tough times as many companies have begun layoffs in order to cut costs. From giant corporations like Twitter, Meta and Google to mid-size firms as well as startups, the situation seems grim.