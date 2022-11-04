Amazon India offering free Spotify Premium with ad-free music and unlimited downloads, but there's a catch

For all the music lovers, Amazon India is offering a free Spotify Premium subscription its customers. The e-commerce site is offering a free six-month subscription to audio streaming and media services-- Spotify for a few lucky customers who will be making purchases on the Amazon India website.
Spotify Premium membership offers ad free music, offline playback, unlimited music downloads, improved audio quality and truly unlimited excesses to all the available audio content on the app. To purchase a Spotify Premium plan, users have to pay Rs 119 every month. But with the new Amazon India offer, you can get the premium membership for six months for free.
Here are the details of Amazon free Spotify Premium offer-
According to the Amazon India Support page, the offer on Spotify Premium is valid between October 24 through November 30, 2022. A voucher for free access to three or six months of Spotify Premium's Individual plan will be shared to selected users on their registered email addresses. Amazon will issue all the vouchers for free Spotify Premium subscription by December 15, 2022.
Notably, all benefits under the Spotify Premium subscription offer can be redeemed until a limited time period. Additionally, the offer is only valid for the Premium Individual plan and is only open to users who haven't taken a Spotify Premium free trial before.
