Amazon Kindle with improved display, better storage launched in India, price set under Rs 10,000 

Book readers have a reason to rejoice as Amazon has launched an all-new Kindle with improved features and better display. The new Kindle e-reader comes with new premium features including a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, battery life of up to six weeks, and 16GB storage making room for thousands of books. Despite the features, the all-new Kindle comes with an affordable price tag.

Talking about the new Kindle, Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India said, "The All-New Kindle is an affordable and effortless way for new customers to start their e-reading journey. They can get more enjoyment out of every read with its glare-free display, compact design, long battery life, and freedom from distractions like app-notifications. Our Kindle devices are designed so you can read comfortably for hours. We are excited to bring this version of Kindle to India and are thrilled to continue innovating and pushing the bar on how our customers enjoy reading from our massive selection of e-books."

Amazon Kindle: Price and availability

Amazon Kindle has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 8999. This is a limited period offer valid on limited stocks. Once the offer ends, the Amazon Kindle will be available at the regular price of Rs 9,999. The device is available in black and denim colours at the official website of Amazon. Additionally, you can buy the new fabric covers for the Kindle that are available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald for Rs 1,799.

Amazon Kindle: Specifications

The new Amazon Kindle comes with a 6-inch display, which is glare-free, offers a high-resolution of 300 ppi with three-times more pixels than the previous generation for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. Like the previous generation Kindle, the device also features dark mode and comes with adjustable front light, which provides a comfortable reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all.

The all-new Kindle is extremely lightweight, which the company claims is the lightest and most compact Kindle model available—carry it in your pocket and comfortably read one-handed for even longer. The device offers a battery life of up to six weeks and the USB-C port makes charging more effortless than ever. As far as storage is concerned, the Kindle comes with 16GB of storage—twice the storage of the previous generation—enough to house thousands of titles.



