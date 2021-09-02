Amazon Kisan Store goes live, now farmers can buy seeds, farming tools and more from shopping app

Amazon has launched a store exclusively for farmers on its platform called the Kisan Store. The shopping store has now gone live on the platform. Farmers can now buy farming tools, seeds, crop protection and other farming tools on Amazon. The Kisan Store has been launched in collaboration with the government of India to transform the farming sector. The store was launched by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Farmers can shop using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Talking about the Kisan Store, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and country head of Amazon India said "We are excited to partner with Government of India's vision of empowering farmers with technology wherein the rapid penetration of smartphones & internet can help Indian agriculture experience a paradigm shift. The launch of Kisan Store marks our first step to create an ecosystem for farmers that will enable them to seamlessly place orders and get products of their choice delivered to their doorstep at the click of a button."

The Kisan Store will make it easier for farmers across the country to access farming tools at competitive prices. Apart from English, the farmers can also shop on Amazon.in using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Farmers can also go to any one of the 50,000+ Amazon Easy stores across the country and avail assisted shopping facility. The Amazon Easy store owners will help farmers browse the selection, identify a product they like, create their Amazon accounts, place orders and checkout to buy. Farmers can choose from a selection of thousands of agricultural products from over 20+ brands. This selection is offered by hundreds of Small and Medium Businesses present across the country. Farmers can opt for Cash on Delivery as a payment option along with other digital channels like Net Banking, UPI, Amazon Pay, and Debit & Credit Cards.

Amazon said that it would focus on increasing the selection of choices for farmer's availability, convenience, ease, and speed of delivery across the country.