Amazon launches 3rd gen Fire TV Cube for Rs 13,999, Alexa Voice Remote Pro at Rs 2,499

At a global event last night, Amazon announced the next generation Fire TV Cube and Alexa supported Voice Remote Pro. Both these devices have made it to the Indian market as well. The third generation Fire TV Cube comes at a price of Rs 13,999 while the Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes at a price of Rs 2,499. The new Fire TV Cube comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and can be controlled hands-free with Alexa. The company claims that the new Fire TV Cube is around 20 per cent more powerful than the previous generation. The device also includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and is Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

The third generation Fire TV Cube offers an HDMI input port and Super Resolution Upscaling, which provides enhanced picture quality by converting HD content into 4K. The device also features a new Ethernet port if users need a wired network connection. With the new Fire TV Cube, users can control their TV, set top boxes, Voice Remote, or hands-free with Alexa. Fire TV Cube features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications. Users will simply need to say, "Alexa, call mom" to connect with family or friends from the largest screen in the home. Additionally, users can now just say "Alexa, switch to DTH" instead of manually changing inputs, and surf channels from compatible set top box providers by asking Alexa.

The second product that Amazon launched at the event is Alexa Voice Remote Pro. With a price under Rs 3,000, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is built to help users spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote. The good thing is, it is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. The Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

It comes with Remote Finder feature that helps customers find misplaced remotes more easily. Users will simply need to say, "Alexa, find my remote" or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro's built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention. As for the availability, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is already available for pre-order today on Amazon.in/alexavoiceremotepro/ for Rs 2,499. Customers interested to buy the all-new Fire TV Cube can sign up to be notified when it is available at Amazon.in/firetvcube/.