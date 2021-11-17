Amazon launches all-women Partner Delivery Station in India

In a bid to create employment opportunities for women, Amazon has launched an all-women partner delivery station in Andhra Pradesh. Amazon currently has four all-women delivery stations that are situated in cities including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala. The Andhra Pradesh station is the fourth station that has been opened in India. The delivery station has been set up for women to deliver packages to Amazon customers.

Talking about partner delivery stations in India, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said, "I'm proud to announce the launch of the fifth all-women delivery station in the country, and the first in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This continued expansion is a testament of providing women with growth opportunities that enable them to expand their horizons. Our Delivery Service Partners across the country play an important role in strengthening Amazon India's operations network, and in delivering smiles to our customers. We stay committed to providing women with safe and fulfilling opportunities, and remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them."

Apart from Amazon, even Zomato has included women delivery partners in various cities in India. Amazon in a statement said that the DSP program is a last-mile delivery model for which Amazon India has partnered with Small and Mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers. The company says that for many delivery partners this program is their first entrepreneurial venture. They use their local knowledge and use Amazon's technology to fulfil delivery promises to customers. Currently, Amazon India has close to 1650 Delivery Service Partner Stations across more than 750 cities providing employment opportunities to tens of thousands of delivery associates. This program also enables the company to seamlessly manage last-mile deliveries across the country.

Talking about her experience, Vimala Banala, Delivery Associate from the all-women delivery station said, "I was always ambitious and wanted to pursue my higher studies, but the financial condition at my home did not allow me to do so. My father, who is a farmer needed financial help to manage the expenses at home. With this job, I am empowered to be financially independent and also take care of my family. It gives me immense satisfaction to inspire many other young women from my village."

Amazon is also planning to unveil a centre in Chennai too that will be managed by members of under-represented cohorts of society, including women, military veterans, transgender individuals, persons with disabilities among others.