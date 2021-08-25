Amazon launches Echo Show 8 2nd generation in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

Amazon has announced the Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) in India. The device is an upgrade over the Echo Show, which was launched in 2019. The 2nd generation Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD screen, an improved 13-megapixel camera, dual stereo speakers for balanced sound output. The Echo Show 8 could be the perfect device for video calling. You can simply start a video call by asking Alexa to call whoever you want to. The smart display can also double up as a digital photo frame and display your photo frame all day long.

The Echo Show 8 has also been launched with upgraded privacy features. The device comes with new microphone, camera controls and the ability to delete your voice recordings. Like all the other new devices with displays, the Echo Show also comes with built-in covers to close the camera if you feel Alexa is recording. Furthermore, the Echo Show 8 2nd generation is a cheaper alternative to the Echo Show 10, which was launched with a swivel display at a price of Rs 24,999. The Echo Show 8 is more compact and be placed anywhere you like. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Echo Show 8.

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd generation: Price and availability

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) has been launched at Rs 13,999 in India. However, as an introductory offer, Amazon will be selling the device for Rs, 11,999 for a limited time period. The smart device will be available in two colour variants such as Black and White. The Echo Show 8 can be purchased from the Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd generation: Specifications

The Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display, which is perfect for watching movies, web series et al. You can simply ask Alexa to play your favourite TV series or movies from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix or ask Alexa to play your favourite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana. Alexa will also show you music playlists or station recommendations based on the song playing on Amazon Prime Music or Spotify.

You can pair your smart home appliances like lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser with Alexa and control them from your Echo Show 8. The device can also be used as a security camera as you can your home and view the live video feed from Echo Show 8's camera on your smartphone or other Echo Show devices.

The Echo Show 8 can be used to set alarms, timers to help users manage their day better. You can ask the device to remind you to pay your telephone, electricity bills on time. The device can also be used as a digital photo frame. You can simply place it in your drawing room and let it play your photos all day long.