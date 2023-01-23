Amazon launches its Air service in India, here is all you need to know

Amazon has finally launched its Air service in India to improve its delivery experience for Indian users. The retailer has partnered with the Bengaluru-based cargo airline Quikjet to launch its own air freight service in the country. The tech giant is saying that the latest move will let the company deliver items at a much faster rate.

This is not the first market for the tech giant where it has launched its cargo service. India is the third market to get Amazon's cargo aircraft service. Amazon Air was first made available in the US market in 2016 and it later made it to Europe as well. The Indian market has two cargo aircraft and each one of them can deliver 20,000 packages, as per a report by TechCrunch.

"Amazon Air comes to India at an important time. Our investment in Amazon Air will only further improve the delivery experience for our customers in India. Moreover, the launch will support over 1.1 million sellers in India, enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and aviation," Akhil Saxena, President – Customer Fulfilment at Amazon said.

Amazon will be utilizing the Boeing 737-800 aircraft for its delivery service, and this will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines, as per the details provided by the company. The Amazon-branded aircraft will transport customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The move will not only help offer faster deliveries in India, but also save costs, according to the company.

"We're thrilled to launch Amazon Air in India to ensure we can provide our growing customer base with a great selection, low prices, and faster deliveries," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air. The company also revealed that its air cargo service currently includes over 110 aircrafts across 70 destinations in the world and for this, Amazon has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in air logistics capabilities.

