Amazon launches next-generation Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition in India, Rs 13,999

Amazon has unveiled a new line-up of Kinde Paperwhite with two all-new models. The e-commerce platform has launched the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The Signature Edition is a special edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, which has been launched for the very first time by the company in India. The company says that the new Kindle Paperwhite comes with premium hardware, faster performance, and a redesigned user interface for a more enjoyable reading experience. It also features a large display which improves readability.

Talking about the new launch, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said, "Customer feedback is important to us and we always push the limits of technology to offer the best reading experience on Kindle. We have a brighter display, enhanced battery performance, and a compact waterproof design in Kindle Paperwhite Next Generation launched today. Customers can instantly access millions of eBooks on the Kindle Store, and immerse themselves in the delightful reading experience."

Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: Price and availability

The Kindle Paperwhite has been launched in India for Rs 13,999 for the single 8GB variant whereas the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is priced at Rs 17,999 for the lone 32GB variant. The devices are available in classic black colour. The Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition can be pre-ordered on Amazon starting today. The buyers come with the offer to redeem Kindle credits worth Rs. 500 which can be used towards eBook purchases, at up to 80 per cent of the book price.

Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: Specifications

Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger 6.8-inch display, which is the largest device ever on a Kindle device. The display has very thin bezels of 10mm around the corners and has a pixel density of 300 ppi. The display offers an additional 10 per cent brightness at the maximum setting to ensure reading is more comfortable on the eyes.

In terms of battery, the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offer the longest battery life ever on a Kindle device. The company claims that the Kindle devices can go on for as long as 10 weeks on a single charge. It takes only 2.5 hours to completely charge the device. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first Kindle to offer wireless charging and can be used with any compatible Qi wireless charger. The device is IPX8 rated for water and dust resistance.