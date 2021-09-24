Amazon launches Prime Video Channels in India, brings 8 OTT apps under one roof

In a strategic move, Amazon has announced the launch of Prime Video Channels in India. The Prime Video channels will let Prime members access exclusive content from eight subscription-based OTT apps. Prime Video will be able to access content from streaming apps such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV with add-on subscriptions. There will be a single billing mechanism for all the apps brought together under one roof. The Prime Video channels will launch starting September 24.

Talking about the Prime Video Channel, Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India, "At Amazon, we have always focused on improving access, experience and selection for our customers. Over the last 4 years, we have continuously strived to entertain and delight our customers by programming in 10 languages, making available Exclusive and Original content from India and around the world and ensuring a world class streaming experience across screens. All of this has made Amazon Prime Video the most loved premium streaming service with viewership from 99% of India's pin-codes. With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace first of its kind in India which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video's distribution, reach and tech infrastructure."

Using the Prime Video channels, Prime members will get the option to watch to watch global and local binge-worthy content including thousands of shows, movies, reality TV, documentaries etc., from eight video-streaming services including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV. Having said that, customers will have to pay only for the services they choose. Prime members can enjoy a special introductory annual subscription offer made available by the OTT channel partners.

Here are some of the benefits that the Prime Video channel comes with

— Since it has brought eight OTT platforms under one roof, users will no longer have to juggle between apps to watch their favourite shows. Users will also have a single-payment channel for all the services put together.

— Users can browse content from all the supported OTT platforms in one place, search across all their premium subscriptions and get personalized recommendations. All of this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.

— Prime members can enjoy special introductory annual subscription offers made available by the OTT channel partners.

Here is the price list of the OTT apps in Prime Video channel

— Discovery+ subscription can be bought at Rs 299/year

— DocuBay subscription can be bought at Rs 499/year

— Eros Now subscription can be bought at Rs 299/ year

— Hoichoi subscription can be bought at Rs 599/year

— Lionsgate play subscription can be bought at Rs 699/year

— manoramaMAX subscription can be bought at Rs 699/year

— MUBI subscription can be bought at Rs 1999/year

— Shorts TV subscription can be bought at Rs 299/year

Prime members can watch subscribed Prime Video Channels anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc.