Amazon layoffs continue as company plans to fire more employees from HR and other departments

Amazon layoffs have begun in the global markets. We already know the company has started firing people in India and now reports of layoffs in other regions are also coming up. The tech giant plans to remove a total of 18,000 people, but this, of course, isn't happening in one go as the process takes time. The company has already sacked employees from Amazon's Devices and Services group in 2022. Now, the next set of layoffs has started as the company announced that the latest round will begin starting January 18.

A report from Bloomberg reveals that the latest layoff at Amazon will be affecting many departments. The company is planning to fire employees in Human Resources (HR) and retail division. Other teams will also be impacted, but the details about these are scarce at the moment. Just recently, hundreds of thousands of hourly warehouse and delivery personnel were also fired by Amazon.

Back in November 2022, Amazon eliminated a number of positions across its Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in the "People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization."

In India, Amazon has reportedly reduced headcounts by 1,000, which seems pretty high but is only 1 percent of the total workforce that the company has in this market. Reports claim that there are around 1 lakh employees in the Indian market. India Today Tech reported that the company has promised to offer five months of severance pay to impacted employees.

Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed that the tech giant will be providing pay packages to impacted employees in the global market. These include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

The reason behind the layoff has been revealed by the company several times and a lot of people might already be aware of this, because many tech companies are firing employees to cut expenses and deal with the economic downturn.

"Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so. These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure. However, I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we're not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles," the company announced in a blog post. This also hints that Amazon won't be hiring new people in big numbers.