Amazon layoffs in India begin, hundreds of employees across departments impacted: Story in 5 points

Amazon recently announced the layoff of 18,000 employees globally. Well, around 1 percent of employees have been fired in India, as per reports. It is being said that Amazon has sacked as many as 1,000 employees in this market and this does seem to be true because several Indians who have been laid off by Amazon are looking for jobs via LinkedIn. A lot of people have posted about Amazon layoffs and asked for job leads on the platform. Here is everything we know so far in five points.

Amazon layoffs in India begin, hundreds of employees impacted: Story in 5 points

-Amazon reportedly has about 1 Lakh employees in India, but the company has reduced the headcounts by 1,000. But, there is no official confirmation on this. The news does seem to be true because of hundreds of LinkedIn posts from impacted employees.

-An official email was just recently sent to Amazon India employees, which asked the workers to meet the leadership team on a specific date to get more clarity on the layoff process.

-Amazon did mention that it will be providing five months of severance pay to the employees, which is good because big tech companies like Twitter are reportedly avoiding to pay the promised money to affected people. The email details were obtained by India Today Tech.

-The Amazon layoffs haven't ended yet and it is expected to continue for a few more weeks. The e-commerce giant recently announced that it will be firing 18,000 employees in several markets and even confirmed that severance pay will be given to all of them. The majority of role eliminations are done in Amazon Stores and PXT organizations, as per the details shared by the company.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a blog post.

-This is not it as the company is also recalling the job offers of some people. Back in December 2022, a Google engineer found himself in a pickle when he left his secured job at the Sundar Pichai-led company to join Amazon. The engineer was informed that his job offer was rescinded just three days before he was to join the e-commerce giant. Meta also reportedly did something and it was discovered that the company recalled job offers of around 20 people who were set to join Meta.