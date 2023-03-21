Amazon lays off 9000 employees: Impacted departments, severance package and other details revealed

Amazon has announced another round of layoffs that would impact 9,000 employees. The company laid off over 18,000 staff between November and January due to an "uncertain economy." This round of layoffs impacts more teams, though staff from Amazon's People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization are again affected. This division comprises Amazon's HR department, which also uses AI for hiring and talent retention.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company decided to be more streamlined about costs and headcount due to the "uncertain economy" and "uncertainty that exists in the near future." Jassy adds, "The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole."

Amazon teams impacted by the latest round of layoffs

The memo also highlights that Amazon is eliminating staff from AWS (Amazon Web Service), PXT, Advertising, and streaming service Twitch. As mentioned, Amazon is laying off 9,000 roles, but the department-wise impacted numbers remain unclear. Notably, Amazon's decision to trim staff from Twitch comes days after Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigned from his position.

Earlier, Amazon laid off employees from the hardware (Alexa) and book businesses. Interestingly, Jassy stated in November that Amazon would see "big opportunities" in "established businesses like Stores, Advertising, and AWS."

Why is Amazon laying off employees again?

The memo notes that Amazon was not done with their analyses of businesses in the late fall and "rushed through" through assessments.

Amazon is still finalising details about impacted teams. It means the company is reviewing employees' performance and other metrics before sending them their termination letter. The company will communicate with those employees or employee representative bodies soon, the memo by Jassy notes. The process will go on till mid or late April.

Severances offered to Amazonians

Impacted workers will receive "packages" that include a "separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support." The severance package will depend on the local labour laws and employees' positions. In a letter to employees following January's layoff announcement, Amazon HR head Beth Galetti said the company would offer a separation payment, health benefits as applicable by country and job placement.

It is unclear whether Amazon employees would get the opportunity to accelerate the vesting of stock compensation.