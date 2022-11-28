Amazon likely to fire hundreds of workers in India next month

Amazon will reportedly layoff hundreds of workers in India as the e-commerce company is planning to close down some of its operations in the country. According to report from Bloomberg, Amazon is quitting its meal delivery business in India, and it will also stop providing doorstep deliveries of packaged consumer goods to small business. This is said to happen next month, which will result in layoff of hundreds of Indian workers.

India is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world and the latest move to shut some operations suggests the company is struggling to keep up with the competition while also facing regulatory heat over the layoffs. Just a few weeks back, the company said it would layoff thousands of people because of the unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Amazon is also planning to delay the projects that are currently in the beta testing, and it will shut down its Amazon Academy learning platform in India too, but this will reportedly take time. It offers online test preparation resources to students to help them get admission in the country's medical and engineering schools. A person who is familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that layoffs will be "low hundreds" or some fraction of Amazon India's workforce (of over 10,000 people) will get fired.

Amazon recently announced that it will be laying off as many as 10,000 employees globally to cut costs, but it also confirmed that it will reduce headcounts gradually and not at once. So far, the e-commerce giant hasn't sacked people and asked employees to voluntarily resign by signing up for Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), which will give them a lot of benefits.

If the employees resign voluntarily, they will get up to 22 weeks of Base Pay, one-week base salary for every six months of service (rounded to the nearest 6 months), up to a maximum benefit of twenty weeks paid severance. In addition to this, the employees are also entitled to get medical Insurance coverage for 6 months as per an Insurance Benefit policy or an equivalent insurance premium amount in lieu. However, those who are in performance improvement programs (PIP) won't be able to sign up for VSP.