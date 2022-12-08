Amazon may bring Prime gaming for Indian users, here's everything you need to know

India is one of the biggest overseas markets for e-commerce and tech giant Amazon. The company is already experiencing a fast growing consumer base for its e-commerce site, Prime Video, Amazon Pay, Amazon Music, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Business and so on. And now looking towards the growing Indian esports and gaming scenario, Amazon can possibly launch Prime Gaming in India.

Amazon Prime Gaming is an online platform which is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video. It offers in-game content with free games to download, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, and all the other benefits of Amazon Prime. While the service was launched in the US in 2016, it is currently available across countries including the US, UK, UAE, Japan and more excluding India. However, the service is expected to be launched in India soon.

Reportedly, many users spotted 'Amazon Prime Gaming now Available in India on Prime and Amazon's e-commerce site.

