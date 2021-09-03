Amazon may launch Alexa-powered TV in October

After smart displays, smart speakers and Fire TV stick, Amazon may soon release Amazon-branded TVs as soon as October. The Smart TVs will be powered by Alexa and come in screen sizes in the range of 55 and 75 inches. They will reportedly be manufactured by third party companies reportedly. The reports reveal that the TVs will be launched in the United States.

As per Business Insider, Amazon has been planning to launch Amazon-branded TV in the US. The company has reportedly worked on the TV for two years, and it could be launch as soon as October. The report reveals that the TVs will be in screen sizes in the range of 55 and 75 Inches. The TVs will be manufactured by third party companies like TCL, but it is also developing a TV designed in-house. The release date of which is not known.

Amazon is not entirely new to the TV business. The e-commerce company offers AmazonBasics branded TVs in India. It has also partnered with BestBuy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that are powered by Amazon Fire TV software. Most importantly, Amazon sells Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, which makes your dumb TV smarter.

Amazon has already been developing displays and Fire TV devices, it was high time Amazon launched its own TV that is powered by Alexa. Amazon will initially launch the TVs in the US. The company has not confirmed or denied the reports. It would also be too premature to comment whether Amazon will release the TVs in India and other markets. If Amazon launches its TVs in India and prices them aggressively, it can make things difficult for companies like Samsung, LG and others.

As far as Amazon's latest launches are concerned, the company recently availed the Echo Show 8 2nd generation. The device is an upgrade over the Echo Show 8, which was launched in 2020. The 2nd generation Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD screen, an improved 13-megapixel camera, dual stereo speakers for balanced sound output. The device comes with a microphone, camera controls and the ability to delete your voice recordings.

Furthermore, the Echo Show 8 2nd generation is a cheaper alternative to the Echo Show 10, which was launched with a swivel display at a price of Rs 24,999. The Echo Show 8 was launched at Rs 11,999.