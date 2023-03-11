Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Top deals on laptops, smartwatches and more 

Amazon is back with yet another sale on electronics. The e-commerce platform has announced the Mega Electronics Days sale event with special focus on laptops, headphones and more. During the sale, Amazon will offer exciting deals and offers on electronics such as laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, cameras and more from popular brands such as Samsung, Apple, boat, Fire-Boltt, Lenovo, Canon, Sony, and more.

The Amazon Mega Electronics sale will go live on March 10, and customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount by using an HDFC Bank credit card on this day. Additionally, customers can also get a 10 per cent instant discount using HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, and Yes Bank cards between March 11 and March 14.

As a part of the sale event, popular products on Amazon with offers and deals from sellers are also available. If you are planning to buy a laptop, tablet or even a smartwatch, Amazon has got you covered. Amazon is offering deals on the latest ASUS VivoBook 14, Fire-Boltt Phoenix Round dial, boAt Airdopes Atom 81, Samsung Tab A8, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, and many more are available with exciting deals and offers.

Here is the list of products you can check out

—ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop is available for Rs 35,990 with a no-cost EMI of upto 3 months.

— The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptop is available for Rs 33,490 with a no-cost EMI of upto 3 months.

—Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch is available for Rs 1,699.

— Apple Watch SE, which is available for Rs 34,990. However, you can get Rs 1500 off on the watch using a bank card.

—Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro is available for Rs 1,599, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch is available for Rs 1,199.

—boAt Airdopes Atom 81 is available for INR 999 only. boAt Aavante Bar Orion is available at Rrs 7,499. Zebronics Zuk BAR 9500WS PRO is available for Rs 14,999.

--Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 is available for Rs 69,490. The Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is also available at an affordable price with reliable connectivity, 12 months battery life and modern design.

Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale event is an opportunity for buyers to purchase their favorite electronics products at a discounted price. The sale includes a variety of products and brands, and customers can take advantage of the exciting offers until March 14.