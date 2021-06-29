Amazon Mega Music Fest goes live, gives up to 50 per cent discount on headphones, speakers and more

Amazon on Tuesday announced 'Mega Music Fest' for music enthusiasts that has brought a range of offers on headphones, speakers, guitars and other instruments. The sale will be live until June 30, 2021, and offers deals on boAt, Sony, JBL, Bose, Casio among other brands. During the fest, customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount using ICICI & CitiBank debit and credit cards. Amazon also offers users no-cost EMI options. Here are some products available during 'Mega Music Fest' on Amazon. in with offers and deals from sellers.

Starting with headphones, there is a 60 per cent discount on boAt Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband which is priced at Rs 1599 during the sale. The headphones are originally priced at Rs 2391.

The boAt Rockerz 335 features 10mm dynamic drivers for an immersive sound experience. The Bluetooth 5.0 neckband also offers a playback time of up to 30 hours and 10 minutes of charge offers a playtime of up to 10 hours while a full charge can be achieved in 40 minutes as it has a ASAP fast charge technology. The neckband also houses power-sensitive smartbuds and a premium alloy metal control board with high-grade silicone finish and is IPX5 marked for resistance against water.

There is a 33 per cent discount on the over-ear headphones from Sony, the Sony WF-1000X M4 which are priced at Rs 26,990 after the discount. The headphones feature additional microphones, which the company notes to assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid-frequency sounds. The headphones feature a dual Noise Sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.

Also on the sale are boAt Stone 201A speakers which are priced at Rs 1749 which have an IP6 rating to resist water and dust. It has a Bluetooth 4.1 speaker that can be wirelessly connected to Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers to playback any music collection stored on them. The portable speaker houses a 2000mAh battery and delivers up to 6 hours of battery at 80 per cent volume and a standby time of up to 10 hours, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and the beach.



The mega sale also has Infinity Hardrock 210 speakers priced at Rs 4699. The speakers can be connected to TV, Laptop, smartphone, tablet, or any Bluetooth device, USB device, or AUX inputs. The wooden cabinet subwoofer comes with three inbuilt modes for movies, gaming, and music for custom-made music. The Hardrock 210 can be operated with an IR remote from anywhere in your house.

Amazon's Mega Music Fest also has musical instruments at a discount. The Yamaha FS100C Acoustic Guitar is priced at Rs 9776. The F series guitars are ideal for students and seasoned players. Amazon also has the Casio CT-X9000IN 61-Key Portable Keyboard on sale for Rs 21, 615. The CT-X Series comes with the AiX Sound Source, which can produce a wide range of sound qualities from powerful bass tones to clear high tones. It has an AiX sound source that delivers quality tones and rich expressiveness. It also features the computing power of LSI and dynamic tone changes with AiX sound source.