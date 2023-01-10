Amazon plans to cut 1,200 more jobs, here is everything we know

Amazon seems to be in a tough spot in terms of revenue because the e-commerce giant is making big job cuts across several locations. The company recently announced the layoff of 18,000 employees and it has now come to light that Amazon is cutting around 1,200 more jobs as it plans to close some of its offline sites, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The company is reportedly preparing to shut down three warehouses in the UK, which will impact jobs of around 1,200 workers. The reason for the shutdown is not very clear and the company is saying that it is closing some older sites and the decision has been taken to improve its business.

"We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers. As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

While Amazon is cutting so many jobs, the good thing is impacted employees will get an opportunity to work at other services or sites of Amazon. The company's spokesperson has confirmed this and even revealed that Amazon has plans to open two new fulfilment centres over the next three years. This will create "2,500 new jobs," according to the company.

"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK," the company said.

Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy recently announced that the tech giant will be firing as many as 18,000 employees and the company will inform the impacted workers starting January 18, which is not too far away. The executive has admitted that Amazon didn't have plans to make this news public, but it had to confirm because the information was leaked online.

"We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. The e-commerce website has confirmed that it will start communicating with impacted employees starting January 18, which is after one week," Jassy said.

The e-commerce giant has also revealed that it will be providing a pay package to impacted employees. Though, the companies like Twitter and Facebook have reportedly promised the same thing, but haven't given it to everyone. Amazon has confirmed it will provide separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.