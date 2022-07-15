Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23: Top deals and other details revealed

Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day sale on July 23, which will last for only two days. Ahead of the sale event, the e-commerce giant has revealed some of the smartphone deals and other details. During the sale period, there will be a 10 percent discount on ICICI bank cards and SBI bank credit card. The Prime members will get up to Rs 20,000 of discount on products and 6 months of free screen replacement. Here are some of the phone deals that will be available by next week.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 to begin on July 23: Top deals and other details

Amazon is promising to offer up to Rs 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G. It will be available for purchase with a starting price tag of Rs 37,999 with additional instant bank discount offers. The device is currently available at the same price on Amazon, but that is a limited period offer. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India, will be available with additional benefits of up to Rs 4,000 on coupons and up to Rs 7,000 on exchange. The OnePlus 10R will be available at an effective price of Rs 34,999.

iPhone fans will also be able to buy their favorite device at a discounted price. Amazon will offer up to Rs 20,000 off on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 10 series will be available with a starting price of Rs 10,999. The company is saying that other devices such as the Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10S will also be on sale at discounted prices. The Xiaomi 11 Lite will be sold at a starting price of 23,999, whereas the Xiaomi 11T Pro will cost users Rs 35,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will also receive a discount and one will be able to get it for Rs 56,999. There will also be a Rs 6,000 discount offer on the 12 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get up to 30 percent discount and there will also be a Rs 15,000 off on the Galaxy M52 5G. Amazon will give up to Rs 8,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Customers will also see a Rs 5,000 discount on the Samsung M32.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G will be listed at its original price (Rs 29,999), but with an additional instant bank discount offer of Rs 3,000. Similarly, the iQOO Z6 Pro and iQOO Z6 5G will also get discounted. The Realme phones will also get up to Rs 6,000 off.

