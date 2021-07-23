Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Mi 10i 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G you shouldn't miss

Amazon is all set to kick off its Prime Day sale on July 26. The sale would be live for two days and conclude on July 27.The two-day sale will be available exclusively to the Prime members. The sale is hosted every year by the company to attract new Prime subscribers and give tons of offers to the existing ones. Amazon would offer deals and discounts on categories including such as Consumer Electronics, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more to the Prime members.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed some deals on smartphones including Redmi Now 10T 5G, Mi 10i 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9R 5G and many others. Amazon will also offer deals on flagship devices including the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and others.

However, it is important for you to get the Prime membership if you don't have it already as without that you cannot get access to any deals. You can buy the Prime membership for Rs 999 per year or get Rs 329 for three months. The Prime benefits include free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Young customers aged between 18-24 can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50 per cent off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail of this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50 per cent cashback.

Here are the handpicked deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

— On Mi 10i 5G, buyers can get up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to an extra Rs 3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models. The phone features a 108MP Quad camera and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor.

— Amazon will offer a discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G but only if customers avail the exchange offer. The deal would also include bank offers. The 5G ready phone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, a 90Hz AMOLED Display, a flagship-level 50MP triple camera with Optical Image stabilization with the Sony IMX 766 sensor, 65-Watt Fast Charge and more.

— The newly-launched Redmi Note 10T 5G would be available for Rs 13,999 during the Prime Day sale. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, features a 90Hz Display, and 5000mAh Battery. It also has a primary 48-megapixel camera.

— Amazon is offering up to Rs 4000 off on the OnePlus 9R 5G. Customers can avail this discount using coupons and up to Rs 5000 extra off on Exchange. Buyers can also get up to 9 Month No EMI offers on OnePlus models.