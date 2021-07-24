Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Get Amazfit GTS 2 mini for Rs 6499, Bip U Pro for Rs 3599, GTS for Rs 12499

Amazon Prime Day sale will go live on July 26 and would remain until July 27. The Prime Day sale would be exclusively available for Prime members. Amazon hosts the Prime Day sale every year around the same time to get new Prime subscribers and reward the existing ones. Amazon will offer scores of deals on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, furniture, audio devices and many more. Interestingly, Flipkart Big Saving Days has also gone live today for Plus members. However, the Big Saving Days sale will be available to everyone, unlike the Prime Day sale.

Along with the discounts, Amazon will also offer bank discounts to select users. That said, if you are an HDFC bank account holder, you can get an instant 10 per cent off if you make the payment using HDFC credit or debit cards. Amazon will be offering discounts on brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, Nokia, Vivo, iQOO, Tecno and more. Apart from this, buyers can also get huge discounts on Amazfit smartwatches.

So here are some of the handpicked deals on smartwatches

Amazfit is offering discounts on almost all its best-selling smartwatches including the new GTS 2 series. The company is offering discounts on the GTS 2 Mini, GTR 2e, GTS 2e, GTR 2 and GTS 2 from the popular GT2 series and Bip U and Bip U Pro from the affordable Bip series.

— To begin with, Amazfit GTS 2 mini will be down to Rs 6499 from Rs 6999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The watch comes with a built-in Alexa, metal body, great colour options to choose from.

— The Amazfit BIP U Pro will be available for Rs 4699 during the Prime Day sale. The smartwatch retails at Rs 4999. The watch comes with High precision GPS and Alexa Built-in.

— The Amazfit Bip U will be available for Rs 3599 during the Prime Day sale. On other days, the smartwatch sells for Rs 3999.

— The Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2, which were launched in India for Rs 12,999 each, would be now available with a discount of Rs 500 on both the smartwatches. This brings the price of the smartwatches down to Rs 12,499.

— The Amazfit GTR2e, GTS 2e, which were launched in India for Rs 9999 each, will be selling for Rs 9499 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.