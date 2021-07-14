Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Top deals on Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung phones you should not miss

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to go live on July 26. The e-commerce giant will offer tons of deals and discounts for Amazon Prime subscribers. The two-day sale, which will conclude on July 27, will offer discounts on smartphones, Amazon Echo devices, Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture and more. Amazon had already kicked off the Prime Day sale in counties like the UK, the US, Spain and Turkey.

Amazon holds the Prime Day sale every year for its existing Prime subscribers. This is also the time when Amazon gets a lot of new subscribers. Amazon has not yet revealed the exact deals and discounts on smartphones and other items but shared has teased the names of smartphones that will be available with offers and discounts. Apart from the deals on smartphones, Amazon will also provide bank offers to select buyers. The bank offer is only exclusive to HDFC account holders. If you have an HDFC debit or credit card, you can get an instant discount of 10 per cent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions. . Additionally, buyers can also avail themselves of an exchange offer.

So here is a list of smartphones that you can buy during the Amazon Prime Day sale at a discounted price

— Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10 will be sold at discounted rates. Not just the budget phones, Xiaomi will offer discounts on its flagship devices including Mi 11X 5G and Mi 10i 5G. All the above-mentioned devices were teased on Amazon ahead of the Prime Day sale.

— If you have been planning to buy an iPhone, you can get it during the Amazon Prime Day sale. iPhone 11 is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 with bank offers during the sale. Amazon is also expected to offer deals on the newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

— Samsung phones including the Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M5, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M12 will also be available with discounts. The flagship models including the Galaxy Note 20 are also expected to be available with bank offers and discounts.

— OnePlus phones including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro will also be available with discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale.