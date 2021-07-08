Amazon Prime Day sale announced, starts July 26

Amazon has announced the dates for its this year's Prime Day sale. The annual event by the e-commerce major will be held in India on July 26 and 27 for its fifth iteration this year. The two-day sale will start from midnight on July 26, and will offer deals on several categories, including smartphones, TVs and other consumer electronics.

For Prime Day, Amazon is promising "the year's best deals" on its in-house products including Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices. In addition, it will offer up to 50 per cent off on the latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products. Amazon also mentions a "first time ever" deal on the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube during the Prime Day sale.

Other than this, the e-commerce major promises "thousands of deals" across products like TVs, laptops, smartphones, appliances and Amazon Devices. Shoppers can also avail a 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI Transactions.

Amazon will offer unlimited 5 per cent reward points to Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for their Prime Day purchases. Those using Amazon Pay for the purchases can also avail a cashback of Rs 1,000.

Interested buyers can further sweeten the Prime Day deals starting from today. From July 8, 5:00 pm till July 24, 23:59 pm, members who shop from Amazon can avail 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 150 on their Prime Day purchases.

The lead up to Prime Day will also kick-start from today, with the India premiere of The Prime Day Show. The three-part special will feature artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi for a musical experience.

In addition, Amazon will hold the world premiere of movies including Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil) for Prime members on Prime Day. There will also be 8 new titles, which have exclusively been created for Prime Day on Prime Reading.