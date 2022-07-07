Amazon Prime Day sale: Here are the top deals coming on July 23

Amazon has announced its Prime Day sale, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, will commence in India on July 23 and conclude on July 24. As a part of the sale event, a host of gadgets, including smartphones, Amazon in-house products, and audio products will get a price cut coupled with bank offers from SBI. Ahead of the sale event, the company has set up a micro-site that highlights some deals. It essentially allows customers to create a wishlist as stocks sell out very quickly.

Smartphones: During the Prime Day sale, smartphones will get up to 40 per cent off. Customers will also get deals like no-cost EMI payment options and exchange deals to further reduce the selling price.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale event, premium phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 FE will get a price cut. Amazon is yet to reveal the refreshed prices, and we'll get more details in the coming days.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G currently costs Rs 66,999, and the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a price tag of Rs 36,990. Customers can also check out some budget and mid-budget smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and iQoo Z6 5G at the Amazon Prime Day sale. Even the newly launched iQoo Neo 6 5G will get sale deals. It comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM model.

Amazon products: Amazon's in-house products will get up to 55 per cent off. The all-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) will retail for under Rs 3,000 against the current price of Rs 4,199. The Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with Alexa Voice Remote will also retail under Rs 3,000 against the price tag of Rs 3,999.

If you want a Kindle e-reader, the Kindle (10th Gen) with a 6-inch display and built-in light will retail for under Rs 7,000 at the Amazon Prime Day sale. It currently costs Rs 7,999. The Echo Show 8 will also get a price cut against the current price of Rs 8,499.

TWS Earbuds: Amazon Prime Day sale page notes that Bluetooth headphones will get up to 70 per cent off.

Coming to premium audio products, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will get a price tag. These come with a price tag of Rs 8,490. Customers can also check out the Sony WF-1000XM4 that currently cost Rs 19,990. The pricing for the Amazon Prime Day sale remains unclear.

Other budget options like Realme Buds Wireless 2, Vivo TWS 2E, and Boult Powerbuds TWS will get a discount as well.

