Amazon Prime Day sale is over but you can still get iPad Air 4th gen for less than Rs 50,000 on Flipkart

The Amazon Prime Day sale is over, but do not worry the Flipkart Big Saving Days are still on. Amazon offered tons of deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds and more for Prime members. The highlights of the sale were its offers on the Apple products including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and the iPad Air 4th gen. However, if you have missed buying the iPhone or iPad during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can still get the devices from Flipkart as the Flipkart Big Saving Days are on till July 29.

The iPad Air 4th gen was down to its lowest ever price on Amazon Prime Day since its launch. The device which retails at Rs 54,900 was available on Amazon during the sale for Rs 47,900. Now that is a huge discount but don't worry if you have missed the Amazon deal because the iPad Air 4th gen is available for Rs 49,500 on Flipkart for the 64 GB variant.

Along with a discount of Rs 5400 on the iPad Air 4th gen, buyers will also get up to Rs 15,000 off in exchange for their old phone. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit cardholders will get up to Rs 1500 off whereas the debit card users of the same bank can get up to Rs 500 off. Buyers can also get the no-cost EMI option.

Apple had launched the iPad Air 4th generation with an all-new design in September last year. The iPad features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge retina display, Touch ID, A14 Bionic processor and USB-C connectivity. iPad Air 4th gen uses one of the fastest chipsets that power a tablet, it offers 40 per cent faster CPU, 30 per cent faster graphics, and 70 per cent faster machine learning with next-generation Neural Engine.5 than its predecessors.

Interestingly, the iPad Air 4th gen features a processor that is faster than even the iPad Pro 2020. Apple had also included a 12-megapixel back camera with Focus Pixels and a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with improved low-light performance. The tablet was introduced in two variants including Wi-Fi models and Wi-Fi + Cellular models. The iPad is available in India in five attractive colours including silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

On another note, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad this year along with its iPhone 13 series. This could most probably be the next-gen iPad Mini.