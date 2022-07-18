Amazon Prime Day sale on July 23: These true wireless earbuds are getting a discount

Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale event will begin in India on June 23. The two-day sale event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members, and customers can enjoy a discount on a host of electronic items. Amazon has also set up a microsite to highlight offers on the products to help customers create a wishlist. The site highlights that audio products like true wireless earbuds will get up to 70 per cent off during the sale.

True wireless or TWS earbuds sales on Amazon have risen dramatically in the last few years as many smartphone brands now exclude earphones in the box. Naturally, many smartphones above Rs 20,000 now lack a headphones jack to push the sales of their in-house earbuds.

Fortunately, buying wireless earbuds isn't a luxury anymore, and many brands like boAt and Noise offer budget options. In case you're planning to buy new TWS earbuds, Amazon has announced sale offers on a bunch of TWS earbuds.

boAt Airdopes 141: The earbuds come with an MRP of Rs 4,990 and currently cost Rs 1,499. These are said to get a discount or at least a sale offer during the Prime Day sale. Their key features include 42-hour playtime, quick charge support, IPX4 build and touch controls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: If you're looking for a premium option under Rs 8,000, the Galaxy Buds Pro will get a discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The earbuds offer ANC, touch support, and 2-way speakers with sound by AKG.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Another premium option to check out will be the Sony WF-1000XM4, which currently cost Rs 19,990. The earbuds' key features include ANC, Bluetooth 5.2, and 36-hour battery life. They are also available in two colours.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo: If you're not a fan of TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will also be available with an off at the Prime Day sale. It is likely that we won't see a big drop as the wireless earphones are retailing at Rs 1,499. They come in three colours.

Vivo TWS 2E: These are another pair of reliable earbuds, currently available at Rs 3,298. The earbuds come with a large 12.2mm audio driver and touch support. They are touted to deliver 30 hours of music playback.

The Amazon page also highlights the launch of new earbuds during the sale. boAt will launch Airdopes 121 Pro for a special price of Rs 1,299 on July 21 at noon. The company will also launch Airdopes 413 with ANC on July 23. The earbuds will retail for a special launch price of Rs 1,999.