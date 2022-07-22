Amazon Prime Day sale starts tonight: Check timings, how to find best deals

Amazon's Prime Day sale will start tonight exclusively for Prime members. Users without Prime membership can also enjoy some sale deals, but they won't get to enjoy all the advantages such as free delivery, instant cashback, and more. It starts tonight at midnight (12 AM) and will go on till July 24 (11:59 PM). Amazon has already revealed sale deals on some of its products like electronics, smartphones, and more, and customers can start creating a wishlist right away.

As a part of the sale event, Amazon is offering temporary price cuts for electronics like smartphones, earphones, Amazon Kindle products, laptops, and more. They can further bring the price down by paying with an SBI or ICICI bank card to enjoy 10 per cent off. However, the instant discount offer may not be available on all products.

Readers must also note that prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale may fluctuate and some products will go out of stock right after the sale begins. For instance, if you're buying a smartphone, chances are you'll find the most expensive variants available and not the base model.

How to find the best deals during the Prime Day sale

Firstly, there are loads of price-tracking Chrome extensions that you can check out. You can download Price Tracker, BuyHatke, Flipshopee, and more.

Secondly, it always helps to check out products early in the morning and keep a wish list ready. Remember, if you are planning to buy the latest smartphone with great reviews at the Prime Day sale, it will be on everyone's list and you need to hurry before the stocks are out. Before checking out, remember to carefully read the sale offers as Amazon might also be offering an instant discount on select cards. You can even include an exchange offer to trade in old products, although the value might be underwhelming.

Amazon has said that users will get 'Wow deals' between 4 PM and 6 PM on July 23 during the Prime Day sale. Also, look for the coupon option before the pricing. If you have one, select it to get a price cut.

Will there be another sale event if you miss Prime Day deals?

In simple words, Yes. Amazon and Flipkart both organise sale events every month, though the next event might not be as lucrative as the Prime Day sale. But, as the trend has shown, gadgets see a price drop months after launch, and we can expect the same with many products that launched last year.