Amazon Prime Day sale to begin on July 23: Top 10 phone deals

Amazon Prime Day sale will finally begin on July 23, which means tonight. The latest sale event will last for two days and will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones. There will be 10 percent off on ICICI bank and SBI bank cards. Customers will also see exchange as well as coupon offers on the e-commerce website. Ahead of the event, the site has revealed some of the deals. So, here are the top 10 phone deals that will be available during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022: List of top 10 phone deals

-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will cost you Rs 33,990, but there will be no direct discount and this price is only possible with bank + coupon offers. The device has an old Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. This Samsung phone recently received a price cut and is currently selling for Rs 34,990.

-The Amazon listing for the sale event shows that the OnePlus 10R will be available for as low as Rs 33,999 with bank and coupon offers. It is currently on sale for Rs 38,999. The device comes with an 80W fast charge, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, and more.

-The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is a flagship smartphone, will be available at an effective price of Rs 51,999 with a bank offer. It packs a 2K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and more. Amazon might also offer 3 months of YouTube Premium subscription for free.

-The iQOO Neo 6 will be listed on the site at an effective price of Rs 25,999 with bank card and coupon offers that will be available during Amazon's Prime Day sale. The original price of the handset is Rs 29,999.

-The Redmi Note 11 4G will be sold at an effective price of Rs 10,749, down from Rs 12,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

-Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be on sale at an effective price of Rs 9,999 with bank offer. The device is originally priced at Rs 11,999. It features a 6,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

-Those who want a budget smartphone can consider buying the Realme Narzo 50 as this one would be listed on the site at an effective price of Rs 9,999 during Amazon's Prime Day sale event.

-The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 22,499 during Amazon's Prime Day sale event. The device ships with a 65W fast charger, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more.

-The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be on sale at an effective price of Rs 17,499, down from Rs 19,999. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The handset ships with a 33W fast charger.

-The Redmi 10 Prime (2022) model will cost you Rs 9,749 with bank offer. The original price of the device is Rs 10,999. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and more.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day sale starts tonight: Check timings, how to find best deals

Also Read | Google to freeze hiring for two weeks to review headcount needs

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a is here: 3 reasons why it makes total sense for some users