Amazon Prime Day sales on July 23: Deals on iPhone 13, iQoo Z6 and more revealed

The Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 23, and the e-retailer has revealed deals on select smartphones. The two-day event will also offer a host of electronics like earbuds, laptops, and Amazon's in-house Echo products with discounts. Amazon's dedicated website notes that its Prime Day sales powered by iQoo will offer sale deals like exchange offers, free screen replacement, and no-cost EMI payment. Customers with ICICI Bank and SBI credit and debit cards can even get 10 per cent off on a bunch of smartphones.

If you're planning to buy a new smartphone at the Amazon sale event, loads of phones from OnePlus, iQoo, Samsung and Xiaomi are getting a temporary price cut. Some customers can even use Amazon coupons to reduce the selling price.

Smartphones under Rs 20,000 at Amazon Prime Day sale

There are a bunch of phones to look at under Rs 20,000 during the Prime Day sales. Readers must note that the prices during a sale fluctuate and these are not absolute. Some of the popular devices also sell out quickly, so ensure you've made a wishlist.

iQoo Z6 5G: At Rs 12,999 at Amazon Prime Day sale (including coupon and bank offer)

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Rs 17,499 (including coupon and bank offer)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Rs 17,999 (the best offer price is Rs 15,499).

Smartphones under Rs 30,000 at Amazon Prime Day sale

-Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: Rs 29,999 (including coupon and bank offer)

-Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Rs 24,999 (the best offer price is Rs 21,999)

-iQoo 9 SE 5G: Rs 26,990 (including coupon and bank offer)

Smartphones under Rs 40,000 Amazon Prime Day sale

-OnePlus 10R 5G: Rs 38,999 (the best offer price is Rs 33,999)

-Samsung Galaxy A53: Rs 34,499

Amazon has also revealed that the iPhone 13 will get a temporary price cut during Prime Day sales. It is currently retailing at Rs 68,900.

If you are planning to buy new TWS earbuds during the Amazon sale, you can check out our coverage here. Customers planning to buy smart home products can head to the link here.