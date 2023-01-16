Amazon Prime Lite subscription likely to launch in India soon: Benefits and price explained

Amazon is preparing to launch its new Prime Lite subscription in India. The company is already testing the feature with beta testers and so it is soon expected to make it official for everyone. Amazon has also explained the benefits and price of the upcoming Prime Lite subscription, which is visible to everyone. The name itself explains that this is a more affordable plan and the benefits will be a bit similar to the original version. Here is everything we know.

Amazon Prime Lite plan price in India

The new Amazon Prime Lite plan is priced at Rs 999. The company has already made the price official on its website, and this is visible to everyone on the mobile version of the app. This clearly suggests that the subscription will launch soon in the country.

It is worth noting that the tech giant used to offer its original yearly Amazon Prime Video subscription for the same price and users are now required to pay Rs 1,499. It seems that it wants to offer people an affordable option with toned-down benefits. Speaking of which, let's take a look at the specifications.

Amazon Prime Lite plan benefits

The company has listed the details on its website. According to the listing, people will be able to access all the Amazon Prime Video content and there won't be any reductions or restrictions in the new subscription plan. However, people won't be able to watch content in HD and there will be ads too. Amazon hasn't clarified how it plans to apply ads in videos and will it long or short. We should get more clarity on this when Amazon makes it available for all users.

The plan supports SD quality and one won't be able to watch the videos on TV or browsers. It includes two day free delivery along with free standard delivery, and morning delivery on selected products as well as eligible addresses at Rs 175 per item. The members will also be able to access lighting deals. The subscription doesn't include Amazon Prime Music access, no-cost EMI, Prime gaming or free e-books.

Amazon Prime plans available in India: Price and benefits

There are a total of four Amazon Prime plans in India and the price starts from Rs 179 for monthly subscription. There is also a 3-month plan, which is priced at Rs 459. The annual Amazon Prime subscription will cost you Rs 1,499.

All the Amazon Prime plans come with the same benefits and the major difference is in the time period. The customers get Prime Music, member specific special discount on products, free one or two-day delivery on select products and more. The top-end model lets you watch content in up to 4K resolution.