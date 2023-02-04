Amazon Prime Phone’s party sale: Top deals on Xiaomi, Samsung and iQOO phones you shouldn’t miss 

Amazon is back with yet another sale on smartphones with the Prime Phone Party. In yet another attempt to gain more subscribers, Amazon has announced the Prime Phone's Party sale exclusively for Prime members. The Prime Phone's Party sale will be live until February 8. Amazon is offering a host of deals and offers on smartphones. Buyers can get up to 40 per cent off on smartphones from best-selling smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme, Tecno, Oppo and more.



— Xiaomi is offering the Mi 12 Pro for Rs 47,499 during the Prime party sale . This smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 50+50+50MP camera. Additionally, you can find other Xiaomi models, such as the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi K50i, and Redmi 10 Power, also at discounted prices.

—Samsung is offering great deals on their M series smartphones during the Prime Phones Party. You can find the Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13, and Galaxy M04 at Rs 15,342, Rs 9,927, and Rs 8,499, respectively.



—iQOO is also participating in the Prime Phones Party by offering discounts on their latest smartphones, including the iQOO Z6 Lite, iQOO Neo 6, and iQOO 11 5G. Buyers can get the iQOO Z6 Lite and iQOO Neo 6 at Rs 13,988 and Rs 25,649 respectively. Additionally, customers can purchase the latest iQOO 11 5G at INR 54,999.



—Realme has a variety of exciting offers on their Narzo series, including the Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, and Realme Narzo 50i Prime. These smartphones come with features such as a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor and a 5000mAh battery. Buyers can get the Narzo 50 pro and realme Narzo 50i Prime at Rs 18,049 and Rs 7,199 respectively.



—Tecno is offering discounts on the Spark 9 smartphone, which comes with a Helio G37 gaming processor and 7GB of expandable RAM. They're also offering discounts on the Tecno Pop 6 Pro.



—Oppo is offering discounts on their Oppo A78 smartphone during the Prime Phones Party. This smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging charge. They're also offering deals on the Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G.

In conclusion, there are many great deals and discounts available during the Prime Phones Party, so be sure to check out the different options and find the perfect smartphone for you!



