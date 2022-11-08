Amazon Prime Rs 599 vs Rs 459 plan: Benefits compared, which is better

Amazon Prime is one of the top paid subscription services provided by e-commerce giant Amazon. The Prime service offers a bundle of extra features, including free and fast delivery, free OTT services, ad-free music, in-game content, exclusive access to deals on the e-commerce website and more. The Amazon Prime subscription also includes free access to Prime Videos, which is one of the leading OTT content providers, like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Prime membership was launched in India in 2016 and currently provides four plans. These include a Rs 179 monthly plan, Rs 459 quarterly plan, an annual subscription plan of Rs 1,499 and the newly launched Amazon Prime Video Mobile plan priced at Rs 599 per year. While users can choose between subscription plans based on their requirements, let's take a detailed look at the Rs 459 and Rs 599 plans which are closer in price range.

Amazon Prime Rs 459 plan

The Prime subscription of Rs 459 comes with a quarterly validity. The plan is focused on users who don't want the hassle of monthly payment, but are also not ready for the commitment of an yearly plan. With this quarterly plan, users have to pay for the subscription every three months.

The Plan offers all the benefits of Prime membership, including free access to Prime Video in High Definition (HD) quality, Prime Music, and Prime deals with special discounts and even early access to Amazon India sales. Prime users also get free and faster deliveries, unlimited 5% reward points on select bank credit cards during purchase, and more.

Amazon Prime Rs 599 plan

Amazon has launched an affordable Prime plan in India for mobile users. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile plan is priced at Rs 599 and lets people access digital content at an affordable price. The plan offers the OTT content in Standard Definition (SD) quality and even allows users to watch content offline. In addition you will get access to live cricket matches and Amazon originals.

The Rs 599 plan comes with an yearly validity. Users who are not looking for an annual subscription can check for Amazon Prime Video Mobile subscription prepaid plans starting at Rs 89 per month.

Notably, the Prime Video plans have a screen limit. The OTT platform allows up to two parallel streams of the same content and three simultaneous streams within a single Amazon account.

