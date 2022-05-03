Amazon Prime Video announces movie rental service in India: What is it and how it works

Amazon Prime Video has launched a new Amazon Prime Store in India for subscribers and non-prime subscribers. With the Prime Store, Indian users will be able to rent movies-both international and regional-on the platform. This service will turn out to be more convenient for users who do not want to pay a monthly sum to Amazon. The users can rent single movies and pay for that only instead of paying a monthly subscription fee. Amazon Prime's services are similar to Google's rent a movie option on YouTube and Amazon's transaction-video-on-demand (TVoD) service.

The Prime Video Store can be accessed by the subscribers as well as the non-subscribers. So, if you want to rent a movie on Amazon Prime, you are not required to buy the Prime subscription. You can rent any movie and pay for it without paying a monthly sum. The prices of the movies available on the Amazon Prime store range from Rs 69 to Rs 499. When a user rents out a movie, it will be available to watch on Prime for 30 days. But this is only if the user does not start watching the movie. If he starts watching, he will get only 48 hours to finish the movie. If the user misses the deadline, he will no longer have access to the film.

How to rent a movie on Amazon Prime Store

Open the Amazon Prime Store. You can either access it through the app or even open it using your browser on your laptop or computer.

When you open the Prime Store website, you will find the new "Store" tab.

You can then select the movie you want to rent from the different categories in the store.

Click on the movie you want to rent and tap on the "Rent" button.

When you tap on the rent button, you will be asked to sign in to your Amazon account.

After you sign in, choose the payment method to pay the rent. You can only make payments using your debit or credit cards. Amazon Prime Store does not support UPI payments at the moment.