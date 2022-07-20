Amazon Prime Video is getting a major redesign, but it looks more like Netflix

Amazon Prime Video will soon start rolling out an update that will bring a new design. The update will be pushed on the Android client and supported TVs as well as Fire TV. As reported by The Verge, the feature will later come to iOS and the desktop client in the coming months. As a part of the update, the new interface will get smoother and more intuitive with the main navigation on the left instead of being at the top - similar to Netflix. It will also add access to new options on the left panel, such as Free with ads, Store, and Live TV. Old options Home and MyStuff will be available on the left panel as well.

Amazon last refreshed the interface of its Fire OS for smart TVs, but the Prime Video is getting a make-over after a long time. Even if it is heavily inspired by Netflix, it is a good change and users may find it easier to discover movies and shows. This also doesn't mean that the Prime Video interface lacks capabilities, as it comes with distinct features like the X-Ray to let users read fun facts about a movie or look for the actor on screen. The main Home section will continue to have sub-sections where movies and films are divided according to genres and users' preferences.

(Image: Prime Video YouTube/ via The Verge)

The report also includes a link to an unlisted video where we get a closer look at the new Prime Video interface. It appears that the new Store section on the left lets users view sub-menus for Prime Channels (aka subscriptions), rentals, purchases, and deals.

Prime Video's existing web interface.

Amazon is also changing the navigation style on the Prime Video. For instance, the thumbnail or the poster of each movie/ show retains that squarish box. However, if you hover over titles inside portrait-style boxes, it expands into a video preview when you put the cursor over the selection. This is again directly taken from Netflix.

Currently, Amazon Prime Video is yet to address these changes formally. The update won't roll out on PlayStation 3 and third-generation Apple TV from 2012, the report adds.