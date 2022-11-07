Amazon Prime Video Mobile plan launched in India: Price, benefits and other details

Amazon has announced a new Prime Video Mobile plan in India to let people access content at a cheaper price. The video streaming platform already has three plans in the country that differ in terms of subscription validity period. It has now introduced a cheaper annual subscription plan for users. With this subscription, one will be able to access the service only on mobile.

The new Amazon Prime Video Mobile plan is priced at Rs 599 per year. The plan offers content in Standard Definition (SD) quality. People who want to enjoy content in higher resolution quality will have to consider buying the existing Amazon Prime Video plans. The plan includes the ability to watch content offline and also gives access to live cricket matches as well as Amazon originals. Users will also be able to check Indian and international shows or movies.

The mobile version of Amazon Prime Video was first launched last year by Bharti Airtel and it was initially limited to only those who bought prepaid plans of this service. (The plan is now available for everyone now that Amazon has launched it officially.)There are prepaid plans starting at Rs 89 per month that come with Amazon Prime Video Mobile subscription with SD quality.

Other Amazon Prime Video plans

There is a Rs 179 monthly Amazon Prime Video plan and a quarterly plan which will cost you Rs 459. The annual subscription cost is Rs 1,499. People who want Prime Video for a longer period can consider buying the 12-month plan to save some money, because if you are on the monthly plan for one year, then you will be paying Rs 500 extra.

There is also a screen limit on the existing Prime Video plans. The platform allows three concurrent streams within the same Amazon account, and up to two simultaneous streams of the same content.