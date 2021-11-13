Amazon Prime will now let iOS users share 30-second clip from movies, web series and more

Amazon Prime has announced a new clip-sharing feature that would allow users to share short video clips from their favourite movies and clips. Many times you like a scene from a movie or a web series so much that you instantly wish to show it to your friends. Sharing a video clip was not possible earlier because Amazon Prime doesn't allow screen sharing. However, users will now get a dedicated clip-sharing feature that would help them share clips with family and friends.

Amazon Prime will let users share a video clip of upto 30 seconds from Prime Video. The video clips can be shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and can also be sent as direct messages. However, the feature is only available on selected movies and shows like The Boys, The Wilds, and Invincible Episode One. Amazon has revealed that it will add more titles in the coming days. The feature is limited to iOS users only. It has been rolled out in the US currently.

"With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favourite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message. From the first scene in Season One of The Boys, to the first time Toni and Shelby meet in The Wilds, to that jaw-dropping reveal at the end of Invincible Episode One, and the many adventures of Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman in Fairfax, there are plenty of snackable scenes to share," Amazon noted in a blog post.

Here is how the feature works

— While watching a series or movies on Amazon Prime, you will notice a "Share a Clip" button at the bottom of the screen. Doing this will pause the show and open a clip, edit, and share screen.

— Once the editing window opens, Prime will generate a 30-second clip of the video you had selected. You can move the clip forward or backwards to fine-tune. You'll also be able to preview it before sharing it.

— When you are done editing the clip, tap the "Share" icon on the screen, and you can upload it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

The feature will be available for The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more Amazon Original movies and series to follow.