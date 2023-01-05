Amazon says it overhired people, now plans to fire over 18000 employees globally

Amazon previously said that it would lay off nearly 10,000 employees globally, but that number has increased now. The company CEO Andy Jassy in his latest post, said that the company will fire over 18000 employees. Jassy says rapid hiring is one of the reasons behind the mass layoffs. "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," the Amazon CEO noted in the official blogpost.

"We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," the CEO said in the blogpost. He further revealed that Amazon will communicate with the impacted employees starting on January 18. Jassy also highlighted that someone from the internal team leaked the information about layoffs and hence he had to write the blogpost to ensure clarity.

"We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18," Jassy noted in the blogpost.

The Amazon CEO promised to offer severance pay, health benefits and other necessary support to impacted employees. "S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted. We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," the Amazon CEO wrote in blogpost.

Jassy also hinted that hiring at Amazon will be paused for some time. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so. These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I'm also optimistic that we'll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we're not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles," the company CEO said.

This is the second round of layoffs that Amazon has announced. In November, the company laid off some employees across Devices and Books businesses. Jassy also said that "Amazon announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization."